I-Team: What happened after a Cleveland fire captain was arrested for drunk driving?

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police say he had so much to drink, he’s lucky he didn’t kill someone.
So why did a captain in the Cleveland Fire Department get behind the wheel? And how is he still driving?
The I-Team’s Carl Monday investigated and discovered that prosecutors often have their hands tied when it comes to taking drunk drivers off the road in Ohio.
The I-Team made several attempts to talk with Captain Matthew Corrigan, without success.
