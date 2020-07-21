I-Team: Watch how a wrong-way driver went 9 miles on Shoreway before crashing into other vehicle

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained video showing how a wrong-way driver went down the busy Shoreway in Cleveland for about nine miles before causing a head-on crash. We found this comes as the Ohio Department of Transportation is looking into new safety measures to stop wrong-way drivers.

Monday morning, a car barreled down the Shoreway going westbound in the eastbound lanes. Ohio Department of Transportation cameras captured the driver for more than 10 minutes. The video shows the driver again and again nearly caused a head-on crash.

One caller to 911 said: “Happened so fast I had to swerve to get out the way. I had to get out the way at the last minute.”

Cleveland Police say the wrong-way driver was drunk. He finally did hit someone head-on, and it sent people to the hospital.

This case marks just the latest wrong-way driver in Northeast Ohio and just the latest on the Shoreway.

So, we asked ODOT what can be done about this problem?

ODOT told us the agency is now considering a safety corridor for Cleveland. That would create a section of highway with sensors at every ramp to help police spot wrong-way drivers. It would also include more signs and flashing lights.

A safety corridor in southern Ohio appears to have cut down on the problem of wrong-way drivers there dramatically.

“Certainly, if we see a hot spot developing multiple times, that is going to through up a red flag we need to make some improvements in that location,” ODOT Spokesman Matt Bruning said.

In this latest case, a witness suggested and the video indicates the driver may have gone on to the highway by traveling the wrong way up the off ramp at East 140. And to do that the driver would have first had to go the wrong way even on a road leading up to the highway ramp.

There’s no telling when ODOT may decide if Cleveland gets the new safety measures.

The I TEAM will follow the latest wrong-way driver case through the investigation and the courts.

When you see the encounters captured on the video, you see survival can come down to a split-second.

