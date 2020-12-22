I-TEAM: Warrants issued for three Cleveland police officers wanted on assault charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned three Cleveland police officers are facing charges for a fight outside the union hall.

One of them is also facing charges for assaulting a female at his home.

According to the warrants filed in Cleveland Municipal Court, Michael Phelps, Wyatt Woodrell, and John Ogle are all facing charges for an assault that is alleged to have taken place November 15 in the parking lot of the union hall.

The charges state the three used their “arms and legs” to strike the victim in the head.

Phelps is also accused of assault and aggravated menacing, in a separate incident that happened at his home on November 15.

Cleveland Police Union President Jeff Follmer says both the female victim and the male victim are OK. He said neither wanted to file charges.

“This was an altercation at the CPPA (union) Hall among our members. They all went their own way. They all wanted to handle it on their own,” Follmer told the FOX 8 I-Team Tuesday.

“There was a third-party call to internal affairs. There was no prosecution wanted by anybody. The City Prosecutor, during a high COVID time, decided to issue arrest warrants which would not have happened to an everyday citizen.”

Two of the officers are expected to be in front of a judge Tuesday for arraignment.

Woodrell is out of town and will be arraigned at a later date.

Follmer says the officers all will now be placed on restricted duty.

Last week, the chief told the city council as many as 150-160 officers a week have been off the job due to COVID-19.