I-Team: Voter intimidation charges filed for robocalls

(WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has learned two men have been indicted in Cuyahoga County for robocalls investigators consider intimidating to voters.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors have indicted Jacob Wohl and John Burkman on a series of felony charges. The indictment was signed for eight counts of telecommunications fraud and seven counts of bribery.

The men also were already facing similar charges in Michigan.

The investigation started when the Ohio Attorney General announced US Congresswoman Marcia Fudge and two others made complaints about the calls.

Attorney General Dave Yost said thousands of the calls had been answered in Ohio, and he referred the matter to Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Mike O’Malley for investigation.

The call is a recorded message saying “If you vote by mail, your personal information will be part of a public database that will be used by police departments to track down old warrants and be used for credit card companies to collect outstanding debts. The CDC (Centers for Disease Control) is even pushing to… track people for mandatory vaccines.”

The Attorney General said the calls went to voters largely in inner- city areas.

The call ends with the message, “Don’t be finessed into giving your private information to ‘the man’…”

The I-Team has reached out to the lawyers representing the two suspects in the Michigan cases.

This story is developing, and we’ll have more later right here on FOX8.com and FOX 8 News.

