I-TEAM: Video shows teen suspect sparking Cleveland police gunfire, an incident still under review

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows a Cleveland Police car getting rammed and officers unloading with a long barrage of gunfire.

It’s all part of an encounter between officers and a 17-year-old suspect. So much happened with so many shots fired, investigators are still sorting out all that took place.

The incident goes back to December off East 71st Street.

The police body camera video has been released to FOX 8 after a records request. You see officers jump out of their car and approach a car parked outside some apartments.

Officers yell, “Stop right there. Stop.” And, “Get out of the car, now!” And, “You’re gonna get shot.”

A report shows officers believed that car had been taken in a robbery. They saw someone jump in and reach for something.

Police threaten to shoot. Then, suddenly, the car they’d surrounded backs up into a patrol car.

Moments later, officers do open fire. They fired many, many shots continuously for five seconds. Somehow, no one got hit. Then, you see how police chased down the suspect on foot a short distance away.

Police arrested a 17-year-old. And, a report shows officers found a gun below the driver’s seat where they’d first shouted at the suspect.

During the arrest, you hear the teen ask, “Why was you shooting?”

An officer answers, “You just ran into my car.”

The teen responds with, “I didn’t mean to. I’m just so scared.”

Cuyahoga County Prosecutors have filed a long list of charges for this case against that teen.

And, when we checked his record in Juvenile Court, we found he’s also facing felony charges in a string of other cases for felony assault, weapons, stolen property and more.

Also, during the arrest, an officer asks the teen, “What is wrong with you?”

We’ve learned investigators are still reviewing how many shots were fired and everything that happened.

A showdown on a dark street that could’ve turned deadly for officers and a teen.