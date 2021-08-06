I-Team: Video shows state trooper bust rider in pack of dirt bikes, ATVs

BROOKLYN, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered video showing a state trooper busting a rider in a pack of dirt bikes and ATVs, sparking a growing investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the man arrested had a gun. It’s the kind of arrest that many viewers are saying should be happening more.

The patrol’s arrest happened Sunday in Brooklyn, the same day hundreds of illegal dirt bikes and ATVs took over Cleveland streets. Neighborhood cameras even captured the riders firing guns.

In the video, a state trooper spots dirt bikes and ATVs. As he follows, he sees a four-wheeler crash with a van, so the trooper did more than take a report.

He chased after one rider on foot, fired his taser and made an arrest. During the arrest, the patrol says that trooper found the suspect had been carrying a gun.

Meanwhile, in Cleveland, police did nothing to stop the long line of riders tying up traffic and also terrorizing people. City officers are under orders to not chase the dirt bikes.

On Sunday, a special police unit targeting dirt bikes was nowhere to be found.

While that left many taxpayers outraged, it also led the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor to speak out.

Prosecutor Michael O’Malley wondered, if Cleveland Police won’t crack down, what about the Highway Patrol or the sheriff’s department?

“I’ve reached out to the state. I’ve reached out to the governor’s office. We need more highway patrolmen. They [the dirt bikes] took over an interstate within our community,” O’Malley said.

In fact, dozens and dozens of the dirt bikes took over I-90 near East 55th Street.

Will we see other agencies cracking down on dirt bikes? The county says the sheriff’s department has no plans to do it. The county says the sheriff does not have resources to help with this, but the Highway Patrol says maybe.

Sgt. Ray Santiago released the following statement:

“Our priority is in the safety of those we serve. The patrol takes pride in assisting our safety service partners upon request and is dependent on the availability of resources. Those requests are reviewed for approval and action is taken only after an operational plan is collaboratively developed by the patterning agencies.

Any traffic violations or hazards posed to the motoring public that occur in our primary areas of jurisdiction are handled according to division policy and procedure.”

On Sunday, Cleveland Heights Police also arrested one rider — a man from Detroit.

Troopers say the rider taken into custody during their arrest had also been hurt in an earlier crash.

Now, charges have been filed for the gun. More charges may come since that suspect already has a conviction for a gun case on his record.