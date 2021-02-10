I-TEAM: Video shows security incident with an airport manager

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Video just released to the FOX 8 I-Team reveals a top-level manager at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport captured on camera in a security incident.

Now, he could face punishment.

The incident happened last month one morning before dawn. The video shows a traveler go through a door in a secure area. Then, he comes out another door, and he runs into agents with the Transportation Security Administration. They stop him, and they question him.

Multiple sources and city records tell us, the traveler is Airport Maintenance Manager Abdul-Malik Ali.

We’ve learned he got stopped while heading to catch a flight and is suspected of using his security badge for personal travel.

The I-Team caught up with him by phone, and we told him we wanted to ask him a couple of questions to be fair to him and hear what he had to say.

He responded with “OK. No comment. Thanks.” And, he hung up.

The I-Team checked the personnel file of the Airport Maintenance Manager in this incident. A few years ago, he sued the city saying he’d been punished after acting as a whistleblower raising concerns about snow and ice on the runways. Records show, the city settled that suit, and agreed to pay him $425,000.

The Hopkins Airport video also shows Ali driving and passing through a security gate, driving past an airport hangar, parking in a garage, and again, walking into a secure area.

Travelers we met on Wednesday at Hopkins reacted by saying no one should get any special treatment with security.

The I-Team, repeatedly, has shown you security incidents at Hopkins with city executives and even an airline official. One case was captured on video at the same door used this time.

Ali ultimately did go through security screening. And, the city says he was not trying to board a plane without going through security.

But, he could still face discipline. The city says he’s had a pre-disciplinary hearing, and no final decision has been made.

We’ll update the story once a decision is made.