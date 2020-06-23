I-Team: Video shows mysterious road rage incident on I-90 and I-77 that nearly led to gunfire

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered yet another case of suspected road rage on a local highway. It involved a mysterious SUV with what appeared to be police lights inside, and it almost led to gunfire.

This one happened recently on I-90 and I-77.

Just days ago, another cases of suspected road rage in Cleveland resulted in a man shooting and wounding a pregnant woman and an infant.

In this case, Vince Jackson and his girlfriend captured cell phone video, and they called 911. Their video shows they were freaked out by a driver in a black SUV with what looked like law enforcement lights inside.

In the video, you hear Vince say: “Hey, hey, hey … record this dude.”

He then told a police dispatcher: “He almost rear-ended me. Got his lights on. Emergency lights on. I thought he was pulling me over, so I started stopping.”

Jackson told the I-Team he saw that SUV behind him, beside him, speeding ahead of him, then ultimately somehow appearing right with him again.

Jackson said he almost pulled his gun out.

“I am a CCW carrier,” he said. “I don’t leave home without my firearm. And, at some point, it had me scared enough to where I felt like I was gonna have to draw my weapon.”

He wondered if that SUV was a police undercover vehicle. He also told the 911 dispatcher: “I got off the freeway and he busted a u-turn.”

A dispatcher put out a bulletin telling officers to look for that driver

“And that is just dangerous,” he said. “I couldn’t tell if it was a cop. If it was a normal person pretending to be a cop?”

The I-Team did some checking. We took the license plate and filed a request with Cleveland Police. They say that’s not their vehicle. We also checked at city hall. The law department says that SUV does not belong at all to the city of Cleveland.

Cleveland Police say they have no record of any deeper investigation.

So, this may always remain a mystery.

But Vince Jackson thinks every driver should learn from it.

“Be very aware, and don’t take any situation lightly,” he says.

Meantime, late Tuesday, a Cuyahoga County grand jury indicted Nathaniel Jolly for the shooting last week of the pregnant woman and baby in what investigators say appeared to be a road rage incident. Cuyahoga County Prosecutors say Jolly now faces 6 counts of felony assault and a weapons charge.