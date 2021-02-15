I-Team: Video shows horrific crash caused by wrong-way driver on Shoreway in Cleveland

WARNING: The video shows the actual crash and may be disturbing to some.

(WJW)– Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows how a wrong-way driver caused a horrific crash this weekend on the Shoreway in Cleveland.

The Ohio Department of Transportation released the video after a records request we filed to find out what had been captured by ODOT cameras.

You see a driver traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes on I-90, and, as the driver continues down the middle of the highway, video shows a violent collision — virtually head-on.

The crash involved multiple vehicles. It happened late Saturday night just before midnight.

Somehow, on the video, at least two people can be seen immediately getting out of their cars after the crash, but four people went to the hospital.

Wrong way crash in Cleveland

Cleveland EMS says paramedics responded in six minutes.

They took one person to the hospital in critical condition, another in serious condition, and two people to the ER in stable condition.

Cleveland police say the wrong-way driver, a 31-year-old woman, suffered the most severe injuries. She is a named suspect in the crash as investigators follow up on what happened.