I-TEAM video shows crash involving Strongsville cruiser, ambulance that left officer, medics injured

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) - The Fox 8 I-TEAM has obtained exclusive video from a crash involving a Strongsville police cruiser and a Strongsville EMS vehicle that left four people injured.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. February 9 while both vehicles were headed to separate calls.

The police officer was on his way to what law enforcement officials say was a "shots fired call."

The EMS unit was headed to a medical emergency.

Strongsville police have not yet responded to requests for the calls and reports regarding the shots fired incident.

The officer, and three medics were injured in the crash that happened near the intersection of Pearl Road and Westwood Drive. The video above shows the collision.

All four were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Strongsville Police Chief Mark Fender says the officer involved is still recovering and has not yet returned to work.

Strongsville Fire Chief Jack Draves did not return messages asking about the conditions of the firefighters.

After the crash, the driver of the EMS unit lost consciousness and the front passenger was able to get the vehicle off the road, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol's report. The EMS unit had its lights and siren activated at the time of the crash.

The officer told the trooper he was driving between “78 and 81” miles per hour, had his lights activated, but did not have his siren on at the time of the crash.

OSHP is investigating the incident and, once their investigation is complete, the report will be given to the Strongsville prosecutor to determine if any charges should be filed. It’s not known how long the investigation will take.

Meanwhile, the Strongsville Police Department is also conducting an internal investigation into the crash.