I-TEAM: Video shows chase and crash outside Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-TEAM has obtained video showing a chase and a crash that led police once again to big trouble at an agency that helps kids and families.

The latest incident happened last month outside the headquarters for Cuyahoga County child welfare workers.

The video shows an SUV getting chased by a car from the street into the parking lot. Then, the driver of the SUV can be seen hanging halfway out of the vehicle with the door open as she crashes into the building.

She then takes off running and the people who’d been chasing her also take off on foot.

Police say a woman in the car believed a teen girl had stolen her SUV. And police say another woman in the car had even fired shots at the teen.

We’ve shown you a call for help here before. In fact, last year in the same parking lot, a teen girl attacked a social worker. Later, got convicted for it. Now this.

A report shows the teen involved in this case is “one of our frequent juveniles” at the county agency. Multiple sources say child welfare workers have had trouble with her in the past too.

The video also shows the girl hiding in the bushes after she crashed. Police then find her.

And, after sorting things out, you see officers also arrest the adult women for the chase and shooting.

The courts now have started to take up criminal cases for all this. Yet ,we also found after this incident, Juvenile Court did not keep the teen locked up. Instead sending her back on the streets where this all started.

We met the union leader for Cuyahoga County child welfare workers.

Pam Brown of AFSCME 1746 said, “We are always in danger.”

She said this latest case points to a bigger problem. What can be done to help the most troubled kids?

“You hope that you reach them. You hope you get to them at a much younger age than the teenagers we’re having to deal with now,” she said.

Meantime, just days after the chaos seen in the video, yet another social worker was attacked by a teen girl just blocks away.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: