I-TEAM VIDEO: First look inside local hospital COVID-19 unit

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-TEAM has obtained video giving us our first look inside a local hospital COVID-19 unit, showing how doctors and nurses with the Cleveland Clinic are putting themselves in danger 24/7 to save lives.

The video comes from inside a unit for COVID-19 patients at Akron General Hospital.

Doctors and nurses are seen helping each other put on and take off protective equipment.

The video also shows steps taken to reduce contact between caregivers and patients. IV poles and other pieces of equipment have been moved outside of patient rooms into hallways.

The footage also shows how the ICU staff is writing messages on glass walls for patients in effort cut down on face-to-face contact.

The video was shot by Cleveland Clinic staff and released to FOX 8 after a special request.

