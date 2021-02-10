I-TEAM: USPS officials speak out about what’s being done to fix the mail mess

CLEVELAND(WJW) – The issues many have had with late mail may now finally be over.

A spokeswoman with the United States Postal Service spoke to the Fox 8 I-Team Wednesday to explain what is being done to make sure the late mail issues, which plagued most of the country the past few months gets fixed.

“We are using as much overtime as we can to get this mail delivered and catch up on our operations,” said Naddia Dhalai, USPS Strategic Communication Specialist Northern Ohio District & Ohio Valley District.

She added that the postmaster general and executive leadership team took several measures to help make sure the issues the post office faced in 2020 don’t happen again.

“We worked with union leadership to increase fulltime career staffing in several facilities across the country,” Dhalai said. “We continue to utilize employee overtime as necessary. We extended lease agreements on annexes to provide additional package processing and dispatch capacity beyond the holiday peak season.”

Dhalai stressed that the COVID-19 pandemic coupled with a record number of holiday packages caused most of the recent late mail issues.

“We apologize to customers who were impacted by the delay,” Dhalai said. “ The United States Postal Service processed and delivered over 1.1 billion packages during the holiday season.”

Andy Graham, owner of BoltsandNuts.com in Lake County, reached out to the I-Team in December about issues his company faced with the mail. He said many orders did not get delivered on time, causing him to issue refunds. He said a USPS official stopped at his business recently and said they are working to correct the issues.

“He was very apologetic and assured me they are already putting plans in place so it doesn’t happen again in the future,” Graham said.

WJW photo

Postal officials are also providing a letter to people that they can give to creditors if they were charged a late fee due to bills not arriving on time.

“If anyone needs a letter, they can visit their local post office and ask for one,” Dhalai said. “It confirms there was a delay with the mail and they can supply this to their billing company to prove they did get the mail late.”

