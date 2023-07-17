GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — A FOX 8 News camera rolled Monday for a hearing on Interstate 77 speed cameras — but not for drivers.

Instead, the mayor of Newburgh Heights and officials with a camera company had to appear in front of Garfield Heights Municipal Judge Deborah Nicastro.

For a second time, the judge found Newburgh Heights officials breaking the law in how the village is issuing camera tickets. This time, the judge held a hearing and demanded an explanation.

Judge Nicastro ended up threatening to have the cameras turned off if the village and its camera company mess up again.

“We take full responsibility,” said attorney Kevin Butler, who represents Sensys-Gatso, the company processing the camera tickets.

The company blamed an employee for sending out an old form with thousands of tickets. The company worked to file a backlog of tickets last month after the judge first said Newburgh Heights broke the law by not filing the tickets in court. Instead, the Garfield Heights court found thousands of notices had been sent telling drivers to pay fines directly to the village or the camera company.

“How can your company be so sloppy with thousands of tickets?” I-Team reporter Ed Gallek asked Butler, the attorney representing Sensys-Gatso.

“I disagree with your characterization,” he responded.

Butler said the company was not aware of the issue until they were notified by the court. He added it was a “very limited error” and will be corrected. He said correct tickets will be sent out to drivers.

We once again asked Newburgh Heights Mayor Gigi Traore to discuss the issue with us. We have been trying to talk to her about the matter since early May and she has refused. On Monday, she told us she would not talk to us until we apologized for questioning her before a Memorial Day parade. We had questioned her before the parade had even lined up.

Judge Nicastro pointed out she is concerned about highway speeders. But she cautioned if Newburgh Heights can’t follow the law when issuing the tickets, she will order the speed cameras turned off.

“There has to be a consequence if this continues,” the judge said. “That consequence will be a moratorium in Newburgh Heights.”