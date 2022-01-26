I-Team uncovers new chances for freedom for convicted killer in murder of Mary Jo Pesho

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I TEAM has uncovered two new chances for freedom for Shannon Kidd, one of Northeast Ohio’s most notorious killers.

Kidd has been serving 40 years in prison to life for the murder of Mary Jo Pesho, but the Ohio Supreme Court just held a hearing on an appeal for him. The parole board also just held a hearing for him.

Ray Pesho, who lost his wife in that homicide, just watched that appeal hearing.

He told the I-Team, “It’s hard to watch, but you have to do it. She’s still a part of everyone’s life. You start thinking of the things she’s missed.”

In 1996, Kidd and another man killed Mary Jo, a young mother, after they kidnapped her outside the Parmatown Mall.

The other man convicted in the case later killed himself in prison.

At the appeal hearing before the Ohio Supreme Court on Wednesday, a public defender argued Kidd had been sentenced under the wrong law.

Stephen Hardwick called it an “illegal” sentence.

“Sometimes a person can sit in prison for years until they understand they have a reason to appeal,” he said.

But Assistant Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Anthony Miranda said Kidd waited too long to appeal and did not get an illegal sentence.

“So, even if this court were to order resentencing, I think he would be subject to the same prison sentences he’s serving today,” Miranda said.

While Ray Pesho could only watch the hearing, he told us he did send a three-page letter to the parole board hoping the state keeps Kidd locked up.



“A life for a life. Take somebody’s life, pay with your life on death row or in prison for the rest of your life,” he said.

Now, after all this comes the waiting.

Does Kidd get sent back to Cuyahoga County Court to have a judge give him a new sentence? Does the parole board decide to put him back on your streets? Do more appeals get filed?

For the family of Mary Jo, the waiting is hard.

Ray Pesho added, “All over again. All of that resurfaces. Always on your mind, no doubt about it.”

There’s no word on when the Supreme Court might make a ruling on the appeal.

The parole board could make a decision in the next week or two.