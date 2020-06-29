I-TEAM uncovers Hopkins Airport security gaps after another driver crashes into fence

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-TEAM has now uncovered how no one noticed the latest security breach at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and the incident exposes security gaps.

Last week, another driver smashed through an airport fence around the airfield near Grayton and Brookpark. Andrew Weston says he went through the fence to miss a deer, then he drove back to the road by plowing through the fence again. he says no one from the Airport came out to him even as he waited along the road for a tow truck.

Multiple sources tell the I-TEAM, the nearest security camera didn’t record what happened. No alarms went off.

The City says police patrols didn’t notice anything had happened at the fence.

Weston told us the incident happened about 2 a.m. last Wednesday morning. City Hall now says the incident was discovered at 3:50 a.m.

The city also says police patrols passed by at 2:58 a.m. and 3:12 a.m. but the “fencing was intact.”

We’ve reported before a car went through that same fence and the fence stretched. The car went underneath it, but the fence didn’t break.

And this time, City Hall says an airport operations patrol “detected debris” at 3:50 a.m.

Last week Weston told us how no one had questioned him saying, “a cop went right by me and didn’t stop.”

Last year a car made headlines going through the same fence and that incident wasn’t noticed for nearly 3 hours.

Travelers we met at Hopkins Airport Monday were stunned by our findings.

One woman said, “Why wouldn’t anyone notice?”

And a man we met said, “You’d think they’d have cameras up everywhere. See everything that’s going on especially with what’s going on in the world today.”

The I-TEAM can’t just walk in to see airport management. We can’t get into that area and City Hall has told us no one will talk to us on camera anyway.

In fact, it took two days for the city to answer the I-TEAM’s first questions. And now, City Hall is not answering any follow-ups, saying this is under investigation.

Weston also said he had waited for a tow for a while. He added, “I was there for, like, maybe 20 minutes.”

He says he later called police himself. That’s how they identified him.

Now, the Transportation Security Administration is also investigating and looking into the Airport’s response.

Meantime, the I-TEAM is pushing to find out more about why no one noticed a security breach very similar to one not noticed a year ago.

The TSA says its probe may take up to 90 days. No telling how long the city’s internal review may take.

