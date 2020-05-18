1  of  4
I-Team uncovers COVID-19 outbreak in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court complex

I-Team

CLEVELAND (WJW)–  The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered a new outbreak of COVID-19 inside the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court complex.

A spokeswoman for the juvenile court confirmed to the I-Team, there are 8 employees who have tested positive for COVID-19.

While she wouldn’t specify the jobs of those employees, the  complex includes courtrooms and the juvenile detention center.

**Continuing coverage on coronavirus including investigations into the pandemic**

In recent days, the county has said at least a couple of teen inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

The court has been largely shut down during the COVID-19 crisis, but we have learned the court has been looking at resuming many court operations the first of June.

