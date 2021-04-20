New recordings reveal moments during Cleveland shooting involving undercover DEA agent: I-Team

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered new recordings revealing what happened just as a local undercover agent shot a man he said had come up to him with a gun.

Dispatch audio shows the agent calling for help.

And, dash camera video from the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows the scene just moments later.

The shooting happened last week at East 82nd and Decker in Cleveland.

The new audio and video shed new light on the incident.

On the dispatch tape, you hear the undercover agent call out, “I need help. Help.”

Someone else responds with, “You OK?”



Then, a voice on the recording asks, “Somebody calling for help?”

That sparks a response of, “Yeah, I think that was …I just heard gunshots near the school.”

The agent also calls out, “Shots fired.”

And, another officer says, “We’re coming to you.”

The Ohio State Highway Patrol released video to the I-Team showing a trooper rushing to the scene. This gives us a new look as it shows other agents also arriving there and getting out of a vehicle with guns drawn.

At the scene last week, DEA Special-Agent-In Charge Keith Martin told reporters two people had gotten out of a vehicle and approached the undercover officer in his SUV and one of the people approaching was “brandishing a weapon.”

Now, Cleveland police are investigating the shooting, and they’ve filed charges against the man shot by the agent. Trayvon Johnson has been charged with aggravated menacing and carrying a concealed weapon.

However, at the scene, Johnson’s mother told reporters he did not make any threats with a gun.

Records filed at the Justice Center say Trayvon Johnson lifted his shirt showing a gun in his waistband. Police say he had a loaded 9-millimeter.

Ultimately, a grand jury is expected to get a chance to review the shooting and decide if it was justified.

The recordings coming to light now don’t answer all of the questions. But, they take us closer than we’ve been before to the moment of the shooting.

Johnson was released from the hospital and taken to jail.

Police are following up on the case, still interviewing people and gathering evidence.