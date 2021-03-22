I-Team: Two more Rocky River High School teachers placed on leave

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) – – The FOX 8 I-Team has confirmed two more teachers have been placed on leave at Rocky River High School as part of a growing investigation.

Now, a total of six teachers have been taken off the job.

The investigation surrounds questions about comments made regarding a teen girl, as well as pictures of her.

The school district placed two more teachers on leave as of today, an English teacher and a Social Studies teacher.

Last week, the I-Team uncovered new information about what led to the investigation.

A police report shows an investigation began last week when the school received a “flash drive that has a video uploaded to Google classroom of teachers discussing a female student and inappropriate pictures sent by another teacher.”

A spokesperson for the district didn’t shed light on how more teachers have now been wrapped up in this, saying only, “All part of the ongoing investigation.”

The I-Team reviewed the personnel files of the first teachers involved, and the files show, overall, very high marks for job performance.

But, we found one teacher investigated in 2019 for a lesson that involved “thinly veiled references to illegal drugs.” Supervisors called that a “considerable error of judgment.”

Oddly, another teacher wrote about himself “Being a lonely man—bereft of requisite human contact…”

Rocky River police are doing a criminal investigation.

As for the school internal investigation, the school district earlier released a video statement to parents though without much detail.

Superintendent Michael Shoaf said, “We were made aware that members of our high school staff were speaking about a student in an inappropriate manner.”

Assistant Superintendent Liz Anderson said, We will respect the integrity of the investigation, and we will provide an update when this matter is concluded.”

By phone, we spoke to a recent Rocky River graduate. She told us, “I had three of the four teachers in question.” She added, “I had them for a couple of years. Nothing inappropriate happened with myself. A lot of the time, these were the teachers we wanted for our classes. Their classes were fun.”

The personnel files showed the school district had arranged interviews for last week with the first teachers involved.