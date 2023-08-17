CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered two more carjackings in downtown Cleveland.

This comes to light as the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department is beginning new patrols downtown due to a spike in crime.

We found the latest carjackings happened a week ago.

A report shows carjackers jumped two women at West 9th Street and Frankfort Avenue.

A man reported getting held up near East 9th Street and Bolivar Road.

Downtown Cleveland has made headlines for crime day and night. A recent mass shooting, plus robberies, carjackings, stolen cars and more.

We’ve reported the Cleveland police unit covering downtown has been short-staffed.

That led the Cuyahoga County sheriff to start new patrols scheduled to begin Thursday evening. Deputies plan to patrol downtown most nights from evening until the wee hours of the morning.

A 911 call from the man carjacked off East 9th Street shows he told dispatchers: “I just got carjacked. Downtown. Two guys … pulled up on me, walked up on me, pulled guns on me. And … took my truck.”

Records do not show anyone arrested in the latest cases.