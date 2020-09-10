I-TEAM: Trucker stabbed on highway, patrol investigating

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an assault of a semi-truck driver in Medina County.

It happened Wednesday night on I-76 near Akron Road.

OSHP Sgt. Ray Santiago says the driver was stabbed after stopping on the side of the highway. The driver was taken to an Akron hospital.

He said troopers are searching for two suspects that fled the scene in a dark-colored pickup truck.

It’s unknown if the driver knew the suspects or what the motive was for the stabbing.

Santiago said troopers are continuing to investigate. No other details were available at this time.

