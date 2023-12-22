WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows traveling thieves targeting Northeast Ohio, and one of the victims is a judge.

The crooks stole from Cuyahoga County Domestic Relations Judge Colleen Ann Reali.

So she spoke out with a message for everyone:

“It just goes to show you that anyone can be a victim of a crime. And, my hope here is — I’m fine — but my hope here is that this does not happen to anyone else.”

Westlake police found a nationwide crime spree hitting in your backyard.

A 911 call shows the judge calling police after finding someone broke into her car in the parking lot of the West Shore YMCA.

“The window — I just came out from working out and the window’s broken out,” she told dispatchers.

The Judge told the I-Team: “They stole my purse from my car at the gym, and it had everything in it — all of my credit cards, my license, my passport. They’re trying to use my identity. They’re pretending to be me.”

Westlake police shared security video with us. Investigators believe the thieves had been driving an SUV which can be seen prowling around the parking lot.

Investigators have evidence the same crooks in this case had been caught on camera doing the same things and using the same SUV days earlier in Massachusetts.

“Sometimes these groups travel across the country doing these types of crimes,” said Westlake police Capt. Gerald Vogel. “They are brazen. They don’t care about people being around, and they’ll quickly use whatever they take to try to make more money.”

The judge told us she found her car broken into, even though she did not leave her purse out in the open. Since then, she said, the thieves have tried to use her ID and a check. Police said the suspects went to a local bank and passed a check stolen from Massachusetts.

The I-Team has put a spotlight on traveling thieves before. In May, police in Aurora showed us a crew distracting a shopper to get into her purse.

“We’ve arrested people. Then, the next group of people steps up to do the exact same thing, because it is effective, and they can get away with it for a while,” Vogel said.

Judge Reali watched the video of the suspects in action.

“They’re very bold,” she said. “It looks like they’re making a pretty coordinated effort. They know what they’re doing. They don’t seem to care.”

There have been no arrests yet.

Westlake police said if you see something suspicious — maybe a car driving around and around a parking lot — call 9-1-1. Let police check it out. Don’t wait.