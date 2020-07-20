I-TEAM: Tracking the number of COVID-19 recoveries in Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Daily we are finding out how many news cases of COVID-19 have been reported locally as well as statewide. However, health officials tell the FOX 8 I-Team that getting an exact number of those recovered from COVID-19 is difficult and that’s mainly because the disease is so new.

Earlier this month, the Ohio Department of Health started listing the number of presumed recoveries. As of Monday, state health officials say more than 51,000 people are presumed recovered from COVID-19.

“It’s so new we don’t know everything about it,” said Summit Health Commissioner Donna Skoda. “We are finding some cardio, some neurological issues, and certainly respiratory, fatigue, and a number of issues where some people do have long lasting symptoms.”

Many people have told us that they lost their sense of taste and smell for weeks.

Because some people are having long lasting symptoms, health experts say it’s tough to say when someone is fully recovered.

A few local health departments will list when a person has been removed from isolation.

The city of Cleveland health department is reporting out of 4,184 total cases, 969 people have been released from isolation.

