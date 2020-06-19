I-Team: Three inmates mistakenly released from Cuyahoga County Jail in one day

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has learned three inmates were mistakenly released in one day from the Cuyahoga County Jail.

Now, that has sparked an internal investigation into what went wrong to allow that to happen.

The I-Team has learned one inmate has been found and arrested. Another has worked out a new date to come back to court. And, as of Friday morning, the third inmate has not been found.

The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department has been looking for him. There is a warrant out for his arrest. The mistaken releases all happened Saturday.

All of the prisoners are facing charges for assaulting women.

The jail has had periodic problems with inmates released in error especially since the Cleveland City Jail closed, and Cleveland police started taking all of their inmates to the county jail. But nothing like this.

Over the last year, the county has made sweeping reforms at the jail covering everything from processing inmates to providing medical care after several inmates died in custody, and outside investigators found horrific conditions.

