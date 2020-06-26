Three Euclid officers among latest first responders to contract COVID-19

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Euclid’s police chief says three officers have tested positive for COVID-19 this week, despite the fact they have implemented several safety measures.

“We are trying our best to follow the CDC guidelines and what the health department recommends,” Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer told the I-TEAMFriday. “These are three young fit officers, so I want everyone to know that anyone is susceptible to getting this virus .”

Officers in Cleveland, Norwalk, Cleveland Heights, Lorain as well as other communities across the country have all come down with COVID-19.

Euclid and other departments have implemented several changes, including holding roll call outside and face masks have been part of their uniform since March.

“It’s a balancing act to provide public service, keep the community safe, and keep the officers safe,” the chief said.

Euclid Captain Mitch Houser says officers are doing everything they can to stay healthy.

“There is always an element to risk in police work,” Houser said. “ I don’t think anybody enters this job thinking there won’t be, but COVID-19 came along and added another element.”

The chief noted the three officers will be off for 14 days, but they are expected to make a full recovery.

“It’s an important reminder that just because businesses are reopening, that doesn’t mean the virus is gone,” Meyer said. “We are asking the public to also be conscious when they have contact with the officers, please practice social distance and make sure to wash your hands.”

Get the latest headlines on FOX 8.com below: