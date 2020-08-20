I-Team: Three children hospitalized after allegedly eating marijuana gummies

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland of Division of Police tells the FOX 8 I-Team it is investigating after three young children were taken to the hospital after allegedly eating edible marijuana gummies.

The children ages 2, 3 and 5 were in the care of a 13 year-old at the time, according to police.

The incident happened on West 91st Street Wednesday.

The children were being treated at the hospital.

Police do not have an update on their condition.

