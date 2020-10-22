I-Team: Threatening letters sent To Trump supporters in Northeast Ohio

Editor’s Note: The video above is from President Trump’s rally last night.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has spoken to families who report they’ve received letters in the mail threatening them if they continue to support Donald Trump for president.

Multiple people in Cuyahoga County got the letters, and authorities are investigating.

Two of those receiving the letters tell the FOX 8 I-Team that they have Trump campaign signs in their yards.

The letter threatens “payback” for the support of the president and his reelection.

Copy of the letter sent to the FOX 8 I-Team

The envelopes show the letters were sent to specific addresses without listing names of people living there.

They have no return address.

Voter information is public in the state of Ohio.

We are working to find out more and will have updates later on FOX 8 News and FOX8.com.