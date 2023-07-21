[In the player above, watch previous FOX 8 I-Team coverage of the Cleveland police shortage.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a Cleveland police recruit failed a fitness test, meaning there’s one fewer new officer on the way at a time when the city is desperate to add to the force.

Next week, only a tiny class of new recruits will graduate and join the Cleveland police force. Now, that class is down to 12 people.

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia told the I-Team one recruit failed a physical fitness test then resigned last month.

Only a handful of other Cleveland police recruits are in training for the next class behind this one.

Last August, the chief told the I-Team the city would be hiring a marketing firm to recruit officers. It never happened. Just this week, the mayor announced the city is finalizing a contract with a marketing firm.

The city also plans a “summit” next month with police unions to come up with ways to help keep current officers and bring in more.

In the meantime, the I-Team has reported detectives, including undercover cops, now have to help out on patrols since the police department is so short-staffed.

So many officers have been leaving the Cleveland Police Department and so few have been getting hired that the force is down hundreds of officers.