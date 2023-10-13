CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police just agreed to work longer hours in exchange for big raises, so the FOX 8 I-Team investigated what it means for your safety.

Last month, the I-Team revealed the plan was in the works. Now it’s finalized.

The Cleveland police union agreed to have officers work 12-hour shifts in exchange for raises, based on rank, up to 14%. But we found you won’t suddenly see more cops.

We’ve learned the city should save money on paying overtime. Cleveland police hope this new plan attracts new recruits to join the force.

But at a news conference announcing the deal, we asked how this will fight crime right now, since the city still has the same number of officers as before. They’ll simply have different workdays.

“Do we have more officers right now? No. We still have the same number of sworn members, that’s correct,” said Deputy Police Chief Daniel Fay.

This comes as the city’s murder rate is soaring, and we’ve seen countless cases of people getting robbed and carjacked, even downtown.

The city also gave police more money in their latest contract, recently agreeing as well to more pay and bonuses for recruits.

Yet the police force is short-staffed by hundreds of officers.

This week we showed you victims of a downtown robbery had to wait for police an hour and twenty minutes.

Every month, we see a list of officers leaving the Cleveland police force — many simply resigning to take other jobs. Every day, we see desperate messages — bosses looking for volunteers to step in and work to fill empty shifts.

So we asked Mayor Justin Bibb about all of the new pay for police.

“Why did you wait so long to address this problem? Why didn’t you do this earlier?” we asked.

The Mayor said, “Since I took office, we have had a sense of urgency around public safety, and that urgency has not stopped.”

City leaders admit the new pay raises likely won’t lead to more Cleveland cops until next year.

That comes as no surprise to that robbery victim who waited more than an hour for police to respond. She wants to actually see an impact of more cops on the street.

“I’ve been hearing this for a long time. I’ll believe it when I see it,” she told the I-Team this week.

The new shifts and pay increases take effect in January.

In the meantime, the I-Team learned late Friday that EMS workers now also want to open new contract talks with the city, in light of the police raises.