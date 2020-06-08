1  of  6
I-TEAM: The faces of those arrested in connection with the Cleveland riot

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) –  The Fox 8 I-Team is taking a look at the 117 individuals arrested for crimes related to the May 30 riot in downtown Cleveland. 

Some of those arrested are from Cleveland, a few out of state, and several from nearby counties. 

A few juveniles also have been arrested, including a 17-year-old from Olmsted Falls. 

Those arrested have entered not guilty pleas and are due back in court soon. 

Two men from Pennsylvania have been charged federally. 

Cleveland police released a list of the 117 individuals they say were arrested for crimes related to the riot. Some of the charges are aggravated rioting, vandalism, and curfew.  

“There are a lot of folks out there that came here with the intent to tear down our city,” said Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams. “We won’t let that happen. We are not going to rest until as many folks as possible are brought to justice, period. “

Police continue to ask anyone who has pictures or video from the riot to send them in so they can track down the suspects. 

