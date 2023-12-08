CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Fox 8 I-Team has found that yet another person was hurt in November after the holiday tree lighting in Downtown Cleveland on Public Square.

We’ve learned a teen girl reported going to see the lights, but she ended up attacked and robbed. This comes to light after we reported, earlier, gunfire sent two teens to the hospital.

The gunshots after the downtown tree lighting made headlines.

This week, the I-Team revealed big trouble on Public Square long before that. Groups of teens fighting and even crowds with mothers and young children running in panic.

Now, we’ve uncovered a 9-1-1 call with a mother who wanted to report to police that her daughter had been attacked.

The woman told a dispatcher, “My daughter was just downtown seeing the lights, and she got jumped by a group of kids, and they stole her purse.”

The mother added that her daughter’s cell phone had been in the purse that was stolen.

The dispatcher asked, “Does she need EMS, at all?”

The caller said, “I think so. Her nose hurts, and she keeps feeling like she’s about to pass out.”

In the meantime, while the I-Team has reported that police struggled to take back control of Public Square, we’ve now found a police report showing that the struggle went on for hours before the gunfire.

An officer wrote, “Cleveland Police Officers attempted to clear the mall and square for several hours while fights broke out.”

There has been no word if police made any arrests for the attack and robbery of the teen girl.

After the shooting that injured two people, police took two teens into custody for weapons, but not for the actual shooting.