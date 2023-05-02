[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has learned an 18-year-old student who had devised a plan to “shoot multiple students” has now been indicted by a Geauga County grand jury.

Brandon Morrissette, of Lyndhurst, was indicted Tuesday on charges of attempted aggravated murder, illegal possession of a deadly weapon in a school safety zone and inducing panic.

He is currently being housed in the Geauga County jail and is expected in Geauga County Common Pleas Court sometime in the next few days to face the indictment.

Morrissette is accused of taking a gun to West Geauga High School last month.

Documents filed with the charges in Chardon Municipal Court state Morrisette told police during multiple interviews about his plan.

Geauga County Prosecutor Jim Flaiz filed a motion with the court in April stating Morrissette told investigators he was going to go to the West Geauga High School school library and shoot several students. He said he wanted to go to the library because that is where “the greatest number of students” would be at that time.