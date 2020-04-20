I-Team takes you inside Ohio’s biggest COVID-19 outbreak at Marion prison

(WJW) — A state prison inmate is speaking out to the FOX 8 I-Team, taking you into the middle of Ohio’s biggest outbreak of COVID-19.

New figures released by the Ohio Department of Corrections shows more than 1900 inmates have tested positive at the Marion Correctional Institution. More than 100 staff members have as well. And, the state says, one inmate and one staff member have died there in connection with the coronavirus.

Willie Horn is nearing the end of a sentence for domestic violence. He said, “I’m terrified here, man.”

He added, “They moved a lot of us who are negative from the dorm where a lot of people are positive…to the gym. They got us in the gym.” And he said with an invisible killer surrounding the prisoners, “It’s scary. It’s scary.”

More than 2/3 of the inmates have tested positive for COVID-19. Willie Horn says he even knew the corrections officer who died. He said. “He was a great guy. I can’t speak no ill on his name. Ain’t no telling what’s gonna happen next.”

The state prison system sent us a long email outlining what’s being done at Marion Correctional and other lock-ups. Officials are working to control the spread of COVID-19. At Marion, for example, along with two other facilities, the state is testing everyone. All staff and inmates are going through “mass testing” to identify everyone with the virus even if they have no symptoms.



We also spoke to Joyce Cochran. She told us she’s worried about her brother, another inmate in Marion. She says he’s also had symptoms of COVID-19.

Cochran told us, “I’m very concerned for him. I feel it’s unfair for them to possibly lose their lives because there are ones out here that do care for them and love them.”

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections has started working to reduce the number of inmates.

One convict ordered released early from Marion is a man active in politics who’d been convicted in a scandal.

Willie Horn is counting the last few months of his sentence, promising to be a new man on the streets once he survives this outbreak behind bars.

Horn said, “I admit to my mistakes. And everybody’s entitled to change. We don’t know what’s gonna happen tomorrow.”

Meantime, some local jails are having outbreaks of COVID-19. We’ve reported extensively on the Cuyahoga County Jail. The county said on Monday, 30 inmates there had tested positive. Some jail workers also have tested positive there.

Now, Cuyahoga County is going to increase testing at that lock-up.