CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Fox 8 I-Team has found a man and a woman in jail under investigation for the shooting death of a 3-year-old.

The child was killed Thursday during a drive-by shooting on West 66th Street.

Now, Cleveland homicide detectives have arrested a 34-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman in connection to the shooting. Records show them held in the Cuyahoga County Jail, but not charged yet.

We’ve also learned police arrested another man on a weapons charge. Officers found him with a gun as they investigated where the vehicle belonging to the suspects had been found.

Thursday afternoon, police say a drive-by shooting injured an adult and killed the child who’d been sitting in a car seat in a vehicle. A preliminary investigation revealed the boy was inside the car with his mother and 11-month-old brother and a 31-year-old man was outside the car having a conversation when shots rang out.

According to the Cuyahoga County medical examiner, 3-year-old Luis A. Diaz was taken to MetroHealth Medication Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police are continuing to investigate.