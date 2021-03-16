I-Team: Suspected felons get letters instead of charges

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The FOX 8 I-Team found people suspected of felony crimes getting letters asking if they want to come to court. We’ve learned it’s tied to a backlog of a thousand cases never prosecuted.

Those cases have been on hold because court operations have slowed so much during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court has started sending out letters to hundreds of suspects in felony cases inviting them to appear before a judge on what’s called the pandemic response docket. The letters say the defendants can come to court to begin to answer their charges.

Cuyahoga County Court Administrative Judge Brendan Sheehan told us the court has a backlog of about 1,000 cases considered non-violent, low-level felonies.

Many of those suspects have been free for months. So, the court is sending letters hoping people facing those cases will come in on their own.

“We’re just giving them a chance to come to court early and say, ‘I want to move forward,'” Sheehan said. “If they didn’t do anything wrong, I’d like to get it over as quick as possible. This affects people’s lives.”

We asked what the judge would say about the impact of public safety.

“I hope what we’re doing is still protecting the public,” he said.

On Tuesday, Kyle Pursley showed up for a concealed weapons charge and he entered a not guilty plea. He told us he got one of the letters and he was arrested back in October.

The I-Team reviewed a few dozen of the letters. Then, we checked court records.

We found a couple letters went to people convicted before for gang activity. Several to people with gun convictions. So we asked Sheehan why are people like that getting the letters?

“Their background doesn’t mean anything,” he said.

The judge added once someone comes in, the court will consider every person’s case and background. If suspects don’t respond to the letters, eventually they’ll get indicted by a grand jury.

Pursley told us he didn’t want his case hanging over his head. Of course, not everyone suspected of a crime wants to do the right thing. In fact, only a small percentage of people getting those letters have gone to court.

We also reached out to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office but have not received any comment.