I-TEAM: Suspect was shot four times in the back by a Carroll County Deputy, lawsuit alleges

CARROLLTON, Ohio (WJW) – State agents with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) have completed their report on a November deputy-involved shooting in Carroll County that left a 41-year-old man dead.

The case was given to prosecutors and is now being reviewed by a special prosecutor to determine if any criminal charges should be filed.

Meanwhile, family members of Robert Sikon III say he was unarmed and shot four times in the back in November 2019.

Sikon was shot and killed shortly after the vehicle he was riding in was pulled over by a Carroll County sheriff deputy. Sikon had outstanding warrant for failure to pay child support, according to family members.

The family filed a federal lawsuit in US District Court.

The lawsuit alleges Carroll County Deputy Jacob Baker “responded in a physically aggressive and hostile manner.”

“Sikon tried to run into a vacant alley. Deputy Baker shot his gun at Sikon several times,” the lawsuit alleges. “Deputy Baker shot Sikon in the back. Four bullets fired from Deputy Baker’s gun struck Sikon in his left, middle and upper back.”

The lawsuit, filed by Cleveland Attys. Jeremy Tor and Nicholas DiCello, of the Spangenberg, Shibley, and Liber Law Firm, states that following the shooting the deputy did not “render any first aid.”

“At the time Deputy Baker shot Sikon, Sikon was running away, was unarmed, and posed no danger or threat to anyone, imminent or otherwise; in fact, there was nobody in sight and nobody in the vicinity,” the suit alleges.

The lawsuit is pending.

Carroll County Sheriff Dale Williams has previously told the Fox 8 I-Team that Deputy Baker was hired in 2018 and had no previous disciplinary issues.

The sheriff has said Baker is a “good deputy.” Baker was placed on administrative leave while the case is being investigated.

