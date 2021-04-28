Stow man accused of making racist threats now faces eviction proceeding: I-Team

STOW, Ohio (WJW) – A man already facing criminal charges, accused of making racist threats toward a delivery driver at an apartment complex in Stow, may soon be evicted.

James Rhodes, 53, of Stow, is facing charges of ethnic intimidation and aggravated menacing. Police say he made the statements to Kiuana Larkins, a food service delivery driver, on April 17 when she was making a delivery at the Wyndham Ridge Apartments in Stow.

The statements Rhodes made were caught on video. The video went viral on social media.

Attorneys representing the owners of the apartment complex filed a motion in Stow Municipal Court asking to have Rhodes evicted from his apartment. A hearing on the matter is scheduled for next month.

In the court filing, attorneys say the owners and employees have “received death threats and had to hire security guards.“

The complaint further states the owners cannot operate the business and manage the residents “due to the frequency of the phone calls and death threats.”

Rhodes is free on a $10,000 bond. His case was sent to the Summit County grand jury to determine if he should be indicted.