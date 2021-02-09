I-TEAM investigating how many ambulances are on your streets

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-TEAM investigating if the City of Cleveland is meeting its promise to have more ambulances on your streets.

We reviewed city records for the past 3 months and found Cleveland Emergency Medical Service fell short, almost daily, of its targets for the number of ambulances available to answer emergency calls.

A city spokeswoman tells us that in 2016, after residents approved a tax increase, staffing levels increased for the Cleveland EMS, expanding the number of ambulances in service to 25 vehicles per day, and 21 vehicles per night. However, a review of EMS records showed many nights there were only 17 or 18 ambulances working due to staffing shortages.

It even happened on a recent Sunday night when a Cleveland police officer was shot. Three EMS crews, closest to where the officer was shot, were out of service due to staffing shortages. The injured officer can be heard on 911 asking for EMS. It is not known how long it would have taken for an ambulance to arrive. After waiting for a few minutes, the officer was taken to the hospital by his partner.

Staffing records show that during the first two weeks of January some ambulances were taken out of service on 7 days.

We asked multiple times to discuss the situation with Mayor Frank Jackson or city EMS officials. A city spokeswoman declined our request. Instead, we were sent a statement:

“The Cleveland Division of Emergency Medical Service is dedicated to serving the citizens of the City of Cleveland. Like all other state and local municipal agencies, EMS has been impacted by COVID-19. EMS staff continues to work diligently to meet the City’s needs, despite the challenges of the pandemic. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the division was able to regularly maintain the higher staffing levels. The pandemic has since interrupted deployment expectations, dropping staffing levels at times due to members becoming ill with covid-19 and other benefit time usage. Additionally, the pandemic resulted in the canceling of 2020 EMT classes.”

Many city residents, including Laura Cowan, a domestic violence advocate, say more ambulances, not less, are needed daily.

“As much crime as we have had we need the ambulances the city promised us when they wanted us to approve the tax five years ago,” Cowan said. “They promised so what happened to the promise?”