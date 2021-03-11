I-Team: Special prosecutor to investigate possible crimes committed by law enforcement in violent May protests

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a special prosecutor has been appointed to investigate possible crimes during the rioting in downtown Cleveland in May 2020.

A motion filed by the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s office indicates a potential conflict of interest.

Read the full motion below

So, Geauga County Prosecutor Jim Flaiz has been appointed.

The court motion refers to “matters” involving the rioting.

The I-Team has learned one incident under review surrounds a protestor shot in the eye by a Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Prosecutor Flaiz said, “BCI did a lengthy and detailed report on this. I’ve asked BCI to do some follow-up. Once the follow-up is completed, I will review the case and determine if it should be referred to a Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.”

The deputy involved has been on restricted duty since the incident came to light.

The I-Team reported in June that state investigators were asked to look into what happened when a law enforcement bean bag was fired into a crowd of demonstrators in downtown Cleveland.

It caused a man to lose an eye.

The incident happened on May 30 as a peaceful protest against police violence turned rowdy.

A large crowd of protesters gathered at the doors to the Cuyahoga County Justice Center facing off with Cleveland police officers and sheriff’s deputies.

The officers and deputies fired pepper spray, bean bags, smoke canisters, and more trying to break up the crowd.