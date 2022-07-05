CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team investigated whatever happened to a call to have Cleveland police video released quickly after the use of deadly force.

We dug into a delay with the proposal, and, now, our questions have sparked action.

The city of Akron promises to release police video within a week of a police deadly force case. But, no telling how long you’ll have to wait to see Cleveland police body camera video.

Last year, Councilman Mike Polensek proposed an ordinance requiring the video to be released within seven days after a police shooting. But, it never moved forward.

We took another look after the release, Sunday, of video by Akron police following the deadly shooting of Jayland Walker.

Councilman Polensek has lost patience as his proposal has hit a snag. He said, “The citizens have a right to know what transpired.”

He added, “We’re not gonna let it lie. But, it’s been sitting there, its languishing. We need to get it back. We need to have a hearing.”

Ten months ago, Council sent a draft of the new ordinance with time limits to the city administration for review. It just had to go to an office a few steps from council’s office on the second floor of City Hall and to two offices downstairs. But, council says no response to this ever came back.

The mayor’s office issued a statement, saying: “This issue is currently being reviewed. Transparency remains a top priority of the Bibb administration and of the Department of Public Safety. Public release of body worn camera footage in critical incidents, including officer involved shootings, is critical to build and maintain public trust. The Department of Public Safety has internally aimed for and in most cases provided release of body camera footage in such incidents within 7 days, as evidenced by events that have occurred over the last two years.”

But, Council President Blaine Griffin says council will take action soon. No more delay.

“Definitely, we see a sense of urgency with this. We back Mike Polensek in pushing it forward,” he said.

Cleveland police did release body camera video last year just hours after an officer shot and killed a murder suspect with a gun.

Yet, Black Lives Matter organizer Kareem Henton believes the sooner everyone sees what happened, the better. All the time.

“That helps the general public to have, maybe, a little faith in the process,” he said. “But, by withholding it, it makes people start to believe that maybe there’s a conspiracy.”

Cleveland Police Union President Jeff Follmer said what really matters is what leads up to police using deadly force. He believes it doesn’t matter when the video is released to the public.

Follmer said, “If it’s one day, or if it’s seven days, it’s not going to change the officer’s perception in real time.”

The Mayor’s Office statement also said, “The proposed legislation would require release within 48 hours. This is not a realistic timeframe due to the work required for processing and necessary redactions.”

However, the draft we reviewed said within 7 days and not 48 hours.

Council members say they’re willing to discuss details with the administration. Police face danger with no warning. Soon, in Cleveland, you may see what happened with no waiting.