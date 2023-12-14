CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered new questions about your tax money going to people earning up to $750 per hour to oversee police reform.

We’ve obtained emails showing the City of Cleveland law director asking if some members of a federal monitoring team have tried to get more money than they deserve.

So, we took a closer look at what it means for your wallet.

Some members of the monitoring team earn $250 per hour. Others who recently joined earn $750 per hour.

The group reviews Cleveland police actions, policies and procedures.

Through a public records request, we received emails sent from Law Director Mark Griffin to the leader of the monitoring group and other members. Griffin in effect called out the team for bills submitted to the city.

The emails show one member billed for 10 cents. Others billed for training on how to bill the city. Many bills came in with little or no description of what work had been done.

Others showed “billing for questionable tasks.” One case referred to “billing $125 even though no work was done.” A monitoring team member billed for “multiple efforts to review cases” but being “unable to log in … due to password failure.”

We took those findings to Rev. Jimmy Gates. He leads Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church on Kinsman Road. He told us he understands police reform, but not possible overbilling.

“That’s absurd. And when you look at the time people are having, just surviving day-to-day. Seven-hundred-fifty dollars is probably the equivalent for some people’s two-week payroll, for 80 hours of a work week,” he said.

“But I’m glad that the city of Cleveland is questioning these charges and just not writing a blank check.”

Back in May, Cleveland City Councilman Brian Kazy questioned the lead monitor about billing.

For that meeting, Karl Racine turned in a bill for four hours to present testimony, the law director wrote. But actual testimony may have been closer to two hours.

And at that hearing, Racine gave vague answers about billing.

He spoke of “a lot of hard work — not a pencils-and-ledger approach.”

For this story, the I-Team sent emails to the lead monitor requesting comment. Two people with his law firm promised to check into this. But we sent those emails on three separate days. Ultimately, we never got any comment.

The Law Department emails also raise questions about expensive hotel rooms, plus “possibly a $3,600 bill for observing a meeting” and more.

A federal judge has final approval over monitoring team bills.

Gates would rather see more money spent in the streets.

“There are so many things we can improve upon, just overall, in the city of Cleveland.”