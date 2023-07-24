(WJW) — Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows an encounter that turned physical involving two Cuyahoga County workers and a teen in the headquarters for county social workers.

It happened where the county often holds troubled teens while waiting for foster homes for them, and the I-Team has exposed issues with violence and other trouble dating back years.

In this case, the two county workers are on paid leave as the case is being investigating.

It happened July 7. A teen appears to throw something at one worker, then the workers rush the teen, and that leads to a physical confrontation.

A sheriff’s department report says only “the listed juvenile female was assaulted by two adult female Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services employees in the course of their job duties.”

We’ve learned the teen is suspected of throwing a bottle of water in the face of one worker sparking the incident.

Social workers have complained for years about the setup at county headquarters with the youths kept there. Workers even boldly spoke out before Cuyahoga County Council.

The county did hire an agency to take in some of the kids waiting for foster care placement.

But kids still end up staying at the county building, sometimes for extended periods of time.