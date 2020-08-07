I-TEAM: Sex scandal at local detention center leads to firing, charges

RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-TEAM has learned the head of a local juvenile detention facility has been fired after two incidents involving sexual encounters inside the facility that were not immediately reported.

Judge Timothy Grendell confirmed Friday morning that David Roby was terminated from his job as the superintendent of the Portage-Geauga Detention Center.

A detention center worker was recently indicted on charges for sex with a teen inmate. The I-TEAM has also learned of another recent incident involving sexual contact between two juveniles at the facility.

The superintendent lost his job after not immediately reporting the incidents to the board that oversees the detention center. The I-TEAM learned those incidents may not have been reported by the superintendent for nearly two weeks.

“The Board lost confidence in him,” Judge Grendell said. “The safety of the juveniles is paramount. It’s important the judges are told immediately if something’s not right. Communication is critical.”

While charges were filed in one of the incidents, the Portage County Sheriff’s Department told the I-TEAM deputies are still investigating at the detention center.

The center holds up to 48 juveniles. As of Friday, only 5 juveniles were there.

The interim superintendent did not return multiple calls for comment.

Meantime, the board overseeing the facility is having an outside expert now do an overall safety review.

Judge Grendell said, “We need to regain confidence.”

