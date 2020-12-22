I-TEAM: Sex offenders released from Cuyahoga County Jail amid coronavirus concerns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found a Cleveland minister convicted of sex crimes has been released from the Cuyahoga County Jail due to concerns about COVID-19.

He will have to report back and go to prison in April, yet the decision has left investigators furious.

This month Rev. Dr. Randolph Brown pleaded no contest to compelling prostitution, and he was sentenced to 18 months.

Court records show the judge sent him to jail so that he could be transferred to prison.

But, days later, Judge Cassandra Collier- Williams let Brown out of jail with an ankle bracelet for monitoring. The order said, in part, “Due to the complications and effects of COVID-19 in the Cuyahoga County Jail, and the fact that inmates are not being transported at this time to the Ohio Department of Corrections, the defendant is granted a personal bond until April 17, 2021.”

Despite what the order says, the Ohio Department of Corrections tells the FOX 8 I-Team state prisons are still accepting inmates from Cuyahoga County.

The FOX 8 I-Team found Judge Collier-Williams also released a woman convicted in the same case the same way.

Joyce Richmond also pleaded guilty to compelling prostitution.

She also got sentenced to 18 months.

And, she also has been released until April with an ankle bracelet for monitoring.

Both people convicted in the case will ultimately have to register as sex offenders.

The I-Team contacted the Court for comment from Judge Collier-Williams.

The Court told us she has no comment since this is still considered a pending case.

Meantime, Cuyahoga County prosecutors issued a statement saying, ”During the sentencing hearing, the State was asked our position on whether the defendants could report to prison at a later date. We objected and both defendants were remanded. Eight days later, the same question was asked. We again objected. No hearing was held, and the defendants were apparently released. We disagree with this decision.”

The case was developed by the Cuyahoga Regional Human Trafficking Task Force.

Investigators say, “Joyce Richmond recruited at least three juvenile female runaways to engage in prostitution with her by providing them a place to stay and promised them money-making opportunities via escort websites. Richmond arranged for two of the victims, ages 16 and 14, to have sex in exchange for money with Randolph Brown, 65, between August 20, 2018 and November 10, 2018. “

In a filing before sentencing, a defense attorney for Brown wrote, this case “constitutes unfathomable embarrassment.” He also wrote the plea was “technical in nature” to allow for the possibility of appealing. At the same time, the defense attorney also expressed concern for the victims, and he wrote Brown stands by his plea and accepts the ruling of guilt by the court.

