I-TEAM: Sex offenders released due to COVID-19 have been ordered back to Cuyahoga County Jail

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-TEAM has learned a judge is ordering a Northeast Ohio minister convicted of sex crimes back to the Cuyahoga County Jail weeks after he’d been released due to concerns about COVID-19.

A woman convicted in the same case had also been released, and she also now has been ordered to report back to jail.

Last month, Judge Cassandra Collier-Williams left investigators furious when she released both convicts and said they could report back to go to prison in April.

Rev. Dr. Randolph Brown plead no contest to compelling prostitution, and he was sentenced to 18 months.

Joyce Richmond plead guilty to compelling prostitution. She also got sentenced to 18 months

Both were let out of jail with an ankle bracelet for monitoring.

Why the order back to jail now?

A court spokesperson wrote in an email to the I-TEAM, “…a Judge cannot speak about a case that is still active beyond what is on the record. It’s my understanding that, due to the current low numbers of COVID-19 positive cases in the jail and the ODRC taking Cuyahoga County prisoners at a faster rate, the Judge felt the reasons for allowing the defendants out on personal bond and GPS (monitoring) were no longer relevant.”

Both people convicted in the case will, ultimately, have to register as sex offenders.

When the Court released them last month, the Judge posted an order saying, in part, “Due to the complications and effects of COVID-19 in the Cuyahoga County Jail, and the fact that inmates are not being transported at this time to the Ohio Department of Corrections, the defendant is granted a personal bond until April 17, 2021.”

However, we checked, and despite what the order says, the Ohio Department of Corrections told us state prisons were still accepting inmates from Cuyahoga County.

Meantime, Cuyahoga County Prosecutors issued a statement saying, ”During the sentencing hearing, the State was asked our position on whether the defendants could report to prison at a later date. We objected and both defendants were remanded. Eight days later, the same question was asked. We again objected. No hearing was held, and the defendants were apparently released. We disagree with this decision.”

The case was developed by the Cuyahoga Regional Human Trafficking Task Force.

Investigators say, “Joyce Richmond recruited at least three juvenile female runaways to engage in prostitution with her by providing them a place to stay and promised them money-making opportunities via escort websites. Richmond arranged for two of the victims, ages 16 and 14, to have sex in exchange for money with Randolph Brown, 65, between August 20, 2018 and November 10, 2018. “

The Judge is now ordering Brown and Richmond to report to the jail by January 25.

In a filing before sentencing, a defense attorney for Brown wrote this case “constitutes unfathomable embarrassment.”

He also wrote the plea was “technical in nature” to allow for the possibility of appealing.

At the same time, the defense attorney also expressed concern for the victims, and he wrote Brown stands by his plea and accepts the ruling of guilt by the Court.