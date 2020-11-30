I-Team: See what the Ohio coronavirus mask enforcement unit is finding

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) just released to the FOX 8 I TEAM the first breakdown of what a new investigative unit is finding when checking retail stores to see if customers and workers are wearing masks.

The unit has found, overwhelmingly, people are following state rules for wearing a mask.

In fact, in the first two weeks, the unit did not take any enforcement action.

ODH Press Secretary Melanie Amato wrote in an email,

“Since the order went into effect on November 13, 585 establishments have been visited by the unit. 92% of customers were wearing masks and 93% of the employees of these establishments were wearing masks. Only 20 places did not have proper signage and 37 places had social distancing infractions.”

The Governor formed the unit to make sure stores were following rules for masks to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

When investigators found stores without proper signage or evidence of “social distancing infractions,” we’re told the investigators, so far, have just spoken to managers and workers about the guidelines.

In the first two weeks, the retail compliance unit has visited stores in 56 of 88 counties.

The state released the summary to the I-TEAM after we made repeated inquiries of what the new unit had done and found in its initial investigations.