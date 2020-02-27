I-TEAM: School bus driver facing punishment after girl struck by hit-skip driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The FOX 8 I-TEAM has now learned why a Cleveland school bus driver is facing discipline after a child got off his bus and ended up seriously hurt by a hit-and-run driver.

A disciplinary letter just released to the I-TEAM shows the bus driver dropped the child off on the wrong side of the street.

Last week, the victim’s mother spoke out saying the bus dropped off her 9-year-old on the far side of the street and forced her to cross the street; then she got hit.

The mother told us her daughter normally gets dropped off on the side of the street closest to her house, just steps away from the bus stop.

The hit-and-run happened last week at West 73rd Street and Dearborn Avenue.

A driver went around the school bus after it had stopped. The car then barreled into the child and took off.

A citizen’s security cameras captured video of the hit-and-run driver later dumping the car and walking off, but as of late Wednesday, no arrest had been made.

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District has taken the bus driver off the roads pending a disciplinary hearing next week.

The district says he faces suspension or firing for violating work rules.

In a statement after the crash, the bus driver said he had his flashing lights on, and the bus had its stop sign out. Yet, the hit-and-run driver ignored that.

If you can help solve the crime, call Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463 or e-mail a tip at 25crime.com.

