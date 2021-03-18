I-Team: Sandusky city worker charged in online sex case

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – A Sandusky city employee was arrested Wednesday on a warrant out of Connecticut.

Gregory Voltz

City officials confirmed Greg Voltz, a planner who has worked in Sandusky for about five years, was taken into custody at about Wednesday afternoon.

Assistant City Manager John Orzech confirmed to the Fox 8 I-Team that Voltz was wanted by authorities in Connecticut for allegedly attempting to entice an underage person to engage in sexual behavior using the internet.

Sheriff Pail Sigsworth says Voltz is being held in the Erie County jail without bond pending an extradition hearing, which will determine if he should be transferred to Connecticut to face the charges.

Sandusky city leaders tell the FOX 8 I-Team he is on administrative leave with pay while the city investigates the matter internally.