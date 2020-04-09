I-TEAM questions Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish about two week lay offs for some employees

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish is opening up about laying off some county workers due to the impact of the coronavirus.

When the I-TEAM put him on the spot about the decision, Budish promised even he would take part in the sacrifice.

The county is asking more than 1,000 non-union workers to take two weeks of unpaid leave.

Budish says the spread of the coronavirus has shut down the heart of downtown and almost everything, so the County is losing tens of millions of dollars in taxes.

So, workers are taking a hit to try to help balance the budget.

“Will you or your administration also be taking these furloughs?” Ed Gallek asked.

“Everybody. These furloughs apply to everyone across the board,” said Budish.

And we followed up with, “Even you and your top staff?”

“Everybody,” Budish responded.

“We’ re going to get a huge hit on the sales tax. We also get admissions taxes, and we get hotel tax. It’s gonna be awful,” he added.

Right now, the furloughs will be just for non-union workers, but the county executive said he is talking to union leaders too.

The workers will not have to take their two weeks off all at once.