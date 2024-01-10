CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team on Wednesday put Cleveland safety leaders on the spot about a cut in the number of ambulances scheduled to answer your calls each day.

We asked hard questions with a camera rolling about what we just uncovered as we investigated the reasons for the changes.

Last month, the I-Team revealed the city had cut back on the number of ambulances scheduled every day.

Cleveland EMS Commissioner Orlando Wheeler had sent us an email saying the change came after “a citywide review.”

So we requested that review leading to a lower target for the number of ambulances. But the law department wrote back “there are no records.”

We questioned Wheeler outside a council Public Safety Committee hearing.

“Regarding the citywide review for reducing the number of ambulances, the law department tells me there is no record of a citywide review,” Reporter Ed Gallek asked.

Wheeler didn’t respond and kept on walking into the meeting.

“How can there be no record of a review that you told me was done?” was the follow-up question. He didn’t respond.

Deputy Commissioner Chris Chapin gave us the courtesy of stopping to talk. But he also couldn’t shed light on a review of city ambulances.

“I’m not sure what you’re talking about,” he said, adding, “That review was done by the mayor’s office. You need to speak to the mayor’s office.”

The I-Team responded: “You guys run EMS. Are you saying they did the review, but you don’t know what it shows?”

Chapin then said, “I’m not sure what you’re talking about, what the study is for.”

We’ve uncovered delays with Cleveland EMS for years — often due to short-staffing. Recently, we showed you how a man having seizures waited 45 minutes for an ambulance.

Just days ago, we also showed you the city claimed to have no records for a plan announced last year to cut down on minor calls tying up ambulances. No records for that. Now, no records for the review that led to cutbacks in the number of ambulances scheduled each day.

Years ago, citizens voted for a tax increase, in part, so the city could run 25 ambulances during the day and 21 at night.

But in the commissioner’s recent email to FOX 8, he wrote: “The current target numbers for units are 23 for the day shift and 19 for the night shift.” Again, that was determined after “a citywide review.”

At that council hearing on Wednesday, EMS leaders said they’re making progress in hiring more people.

However, the union has pointed out before, the city has had trouble holding on to medics working for the city and then leaving for other jobs.